Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for auto theft suspect

The sheriff’s office said the stolen truck was caught on video surveillance on U.S. Hwy 259, just north of Longview, at approximately 8:37 a.m. the same morning. The suspect used a credit card that was left inside the truck to purchase fuel at a convenience store. He is described as a white male, late teens to early 20’s, wearing a black “Hurley” baseball cap, blue T-shirt and blue jeans.