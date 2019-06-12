Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for auto theft suspect

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a recent theft of a vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, during the early morning hours of June 10, a suspect entered onto the property of Rozell Sprayer Manufacturing Company located at 14264 State Hwy 64 West in Tyler. The suspect entered into a 2011 Ford F-550 flatbed dually pickup truck white in color with Texas license BA7-9295. The suspect then drove away in the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the stolen truck was caught on video surveillance on U.S. Hwy 259, just north of Longview, at approximately 8:37 a.m. the same morning. The suspect used a credit card that was left inside the truck to purchase fuel at a convenience store. He is described as a white male, late teens to early 20’s, wearing a black “Hurley” baseball cap, blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or knows the whereabouts of the stolen truck, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 with your information.
