Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: A few clouds will hang around late evening, but should clear into the morning hours Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s tomorrow morning with fair skies. Partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with a slight chance for a few isolated showers along a weak cold front. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon, but will cool a few degrees into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon. Mostly sunny Thursday with lower humidity will make for another beautiful day. South winds return and become breezy by Friday afternoon. This will warm temperatures and begin to increase humidity heading into the weekend. Slight chances for rain Saturday and Sunday with temperatures back in the lower 90s through early next week. Better chances for rain will return Monday.