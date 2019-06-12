Meals on Wheels announces leadership change

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Meals on Wheels is transitioning to new leadership.
John Genung, chairman of the board of directors, confirmed Wednesday that Kari Kietzer is no longer leading the company.
“Kari Kietzer is no longer with the organization. We wish her well. We are transitioning to new leadership and will have an announcement soon,” Genung said in a written statement.
Kietzer has led the organization since 2018.
In recent months, calls for her resignation led to the formation of a petition on Change.org. As of Wednesday, that petition had acquired 464 of the 500 signatures sought.
The board met this week to discuss the leadership change. A new CEO has not been announced at this time.
Meals on Wheels East Texas delivers meals to more than 2,700 home-bound seniors and disabled individuals in six counties across the area.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.