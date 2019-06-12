Longview police searching for missing man

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
According to a Facebook post from the department, 63 year-old Cleon Aldred Gaston was last seen in the 600 block of Aurel Blvd. on June 2.
The post said he was wearing black slack-style pants, white button-down shirt, and tennis shoes. He has mostly gray hair, stands 5′7″ tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
If anyone has seen Mr. Gaston or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to call Longview Police at 903-237-1199.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.