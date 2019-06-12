Longview police looking for hit-and-run driver

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are working to identify the hit-and-run driver who struck a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 100 block of East Marshall Ave near Hotdog Express, according to Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian.
One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The hit-and-run driver fled the scene on foot.
Witnesses chased the driver but could not catch him.
Jenny Norris was at Hotdog Express. She says she saw the man run toward a nearby Subway sandwich shop.
“I made the assumption that he was just going over there to get out of the way of the road, but then he kept going and never came back,” Norris said. “He looked like he was panicked.”
She described the man as wearing ball cap, a white sleeveless shirt and jeans.
Angel Zuniga works at the Hotdog Express.
“All I heard was a big bang, I didn’t hear no brakes or anything. When we all stepped outside we saw a guy just get out and start taking off walking, ” Zuniga said.
Malik Hamdan works at a nearby tire dealership and was one of then men who tried to catch the man.
“We ran after him. Unfortunately, we did lose contact with him and that’s whenever we got on the phone with 911,” Hamdan said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.