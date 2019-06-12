Game wardens rescue three men after boat capsizes on Sabine River

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long says three men whose boat flipped over on the Sabine River are lucky to be alive.
The men were on the water late Saturday night when they ran into some branches hanging low above the water. The Sabine River is still running really high due to recent rainfall, and the river’s current is strong.
Officials believe the current is what caused the boat to tip over as the men tried to free themselves from the branches.
The men were rescued after one of them remembered he had Long’s phone number and called the game warden.
