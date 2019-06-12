Funding for new playground equipment approved for ‘hidden’ Tyler park

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is moving forward with renovations to one of its oldest and least known parks.
Today, the city council approved an $80,000 grant to redo the playground at Gassaway Park. The funding comes from KaBOOM, a nonprofit that uses a community-build model in order to build a safe playground in just one day.
As a part of the program, children from the area will be asked to give their input on the design of the new playground.
“We bring them into a room full of markers and plans they can draw on and they are able to draw up anything that their minds can think of,” says Leanne Robinette, Senior Parks Manager. “They are able to kind of dream up what they want to see and then based on the funding and what they want and what the adults are also wanting a designer will actually come in and design a playground.”
The city plans to hold a design day on July 30 and hopes to have a grand opening at the park on September 28.
