Man taken to hospital after fallen pipe traps him in Longview trench

Emergency workers attempting to release man from trench where pipe trapped him.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | June 12, 2019 at 4:33 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 5:14 PM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - One person has been transported to a hospital after a fallen pipe trapped him in a trench.

About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Longview Fire Department responded to 1114 West Harrison Road in front of Genpak to a report of a man being trapped in a 10 to 12 foot deep trench after a pipe fell off a machine.

Longview firefighters and EMS workers at scene where pipe traps man in trench. (Source: KLTV/Jamey Boyum)
A representative with the company said the rescue does not involve anyone with Genpak.

Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and we will update this story with any new information we receive.

