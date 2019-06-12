Man taken to hospital after fallen pipe traps him in Longview trench

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - One person has been transported to a hospital after a fallen pipe trapped him in a trench.
About 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Longview Fire Department responded to 1114 West Harrison Road in front of Genpak to a report of a man being trapped in a 10 to 12 foot deep trench after a pipe fell off a machine.
A representative with the company said the rescue does not involve anyone with Genpak.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and we will update this story with any new information we receive.
