City of Tyler, Tyler ISD to open district’s aquatic center for public use

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler residents will soon have a public pool to enjoy this summer.
The City of Tyler has entered a partnership with Tyler ISD for use of the districts aquatic center.
City officials say the goal is to open the aquatic center to the public on select days. The pool would be open on Saturday, Sunday, and part of Thursday for open swim. It would also be open on Friday for lap swim.
A specific date on when the aquatic center will be open to the public has not been set, but the city is aiming for late June.
Tyler transit will also provide free rides to the aquatic center for kids under 17.
This comes after this city announced that the fun forest pool would be closed for the summer due to leakage issues.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.