City of Tyler continues to study ways to improve traffic flow

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Work continues towards an East Texas city’s efforts to improve traffic flow throughout the area.
Last June the City of Tyler announced plans to modernize their traffic light system.
A city-wide study is currently underway that aims to identify and evaluate current issues. City engineer Lisa Crossman says the study is looking at a variety of factors that impact traffic flow throughout the area.
“They’re gathering traffic count data, an inventory of our existing traffic signal systems,” says Crossman. “The city currently has multiple different types of equipment, different manufacturers of equipment, we don’t have the ability for the traffic signals to talk to a centralized control location. Eventually, they will be making recommendations for how to improve that system.”
The study is being conducted by a national company with offices in Dallas. It cost around $600,000 and will likely be completed in the Spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.