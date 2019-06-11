WEBXTRA: Doc’s Hot Links in Gilmer celebrates 50th anniversary

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - After 50 years in business, Doc’s Hot Links in Gilmer has become a fixture in the community.
The business will be celebrating its 50th anniversary tomorrow.
Meesha Capps, a manager at Doc’s Hot Links, said that they make their hot links from scratch every day. She added that they also make their own hot sauce.
People come from all over the world to try the food at Doc’s Hot Links, Capps said. She said they ask customers to sign a guest book. The restaurant also has a map where customers can indicate where they are.
Capps also said the restaurant also has a lot of history. She explained that multiple generations of families eat there and pass the tradition on to their children.
While customers all have their own unique way of eating the food at Doc’s, many people choose to eat the hot links with chili gravy, hot sauce, and crackers, Capps said.
We’ll have more on this later today.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.