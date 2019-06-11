Tyler police searching for owner of dirt bike following fatal crash

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department officers are searching for the owner of a vehicle that was connected to a Friday evening fatal motorcycle crash.
Police say an off-road dirt bike fell from the bed of a truck Friday, causing a motorcyclist to swerve and wreck. Kenric Hoil, 43, died in the crash.
Police released a statement on the crash Tuesday, along with photos of the vehicle involved.
"Tyler Police needs your assistance in locating the owner of a vehicle that is believed to be related to the fatality motorcycle crash that occurred on Friday June 7, 2019 at approximately 9:13 p.m.
Investigators have obtained video footage near the crash that indicated a light colored pick-up traveling northbound that lost its unsecure load in the roadway. A 2017 Taotao model DB10 off-road dirt bike motorcycle fell from the bed of the pick-up into the roadway. This caused Kenric Hoil who was operating a motorcycle to strike the debris or take evasive action resulting in the death of Hoil.
If you have any information related to the owner of the pick-up who owns the dirt bike investigators would like to contact him. Please contact Detective Kevin Fite at 903-533-2025 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833."
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.