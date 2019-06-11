Smith County grand jury indicts purse-snatching suspect

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A teenager who was one of two individuals who allegedly attempted to steal a woman’s purse in downtown Tyler has been indicted.
Keith Whittington, 17, was indicted on charges of aggravated robbery and robbery by a Smith County Grand Jury in the 114th Judicial District Court on June 6.
Tyler police said on April 23, they responded to the Downtown Square in reference to a report of an attempted purse snatching. A mother and daughter were waiting to cross the street in the 100 block of E. Erwin along with Whittington and a juvenile. As they started to cross the street Whittington and the juvenile attempted to grab the purse by force from the mother and daughter injuring the mother as both women went down to the pavement during the struggle.
Police said the suspects took off running when they realized that they were unable to obtain the purses. Several citizens who were in the area of the incident immediately gave chase catching both suspects before they were able to flee the area. They were both brought back to the scene where police said Whittington fled again and was later captured by responding officers. EMS responded to the scene and transported the mother to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
