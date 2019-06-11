Smith County grand jury indicts 3 in fraudulent check ring

SMITH COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Three people have been indicted in connection with a fraudulent check ring.
Alonzo Dixon, 26, of Forth Worth, Rochelle Moore, 22, of Arlington, and Vernon Isaac, 19, of Fort Worth, were indicted during a June meeting of a Smith County grand jury.
All three are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity stemming form an April 6 incident at a Super One in Tyler.
According to a Tyler Police Department news release, officers responded to the store at 1105 E. Gentry Parkway regarding a forgery call.
Officers detained a group of people attempting to pass a fraudulent payroll check that included a payroll withholding stub in the name of a business that did not exist, police said.
“Investigators developed probable cause to show that this is an organized group of suspects working out of the Dallas Fort Worth area and was specifically targeting East Texas Businesses. Investigators also learned that other checks of this nature may have been passed or attempted to be passed," the news release states.
