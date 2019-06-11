Longview hopes to create 'Walk of Stars’ for city’s 150 birthday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview city officials are looking at more ways to celebrate the city’s sesquicentennial.
Longview was founded in 1870, which means the city turns 150 years old in 2020. One of the latest ideas to mark that milestone came straight from Mayor Andy Mack.
“We’ve got a lot of events planned a lot of special activities taking place, and one thing that our mayor brought forward as an idea was let’s do a walk of stars. Let’s do something to honor some of the people that have made major contributions over these last 150 years both here in Longview but really made a big impact you know nationally — internationally even," said Longview city spokesperson Shawn Hara.
Hara says the city council will be talking about the idea and creating a task force at its next meeting on Thursday, June 13.
“To say hey if we’re going to do this, where should it be? How should it be? Who should it be? All those important questions,” he said.
As for the where, Hara pointed out the brick inlays that speckle the sidewalks downtown. He said there are about 300 of them and that some of those bricks could be pulled up to make way for new plaques.
The who could include people in entertainment like Longview High School graduate and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey. Others could include those who have had a historical local impact.
“The goal is to celebrate some of the history of the community and celebrate some of the people who have done amazing things," Hara said
Although the idea of a Longview Walk of Stars is still in the beginning stages, Hara said the city hopes to have it ready when the they start celebrating Longview sesquicentennial in the spring of 2020.
