Kilgore man earns recognition for homemade bass

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - He has been perfecting his skills as a bass craftsman for three years. This past week at Indiana University, Mitch Moehring was able to see his hard work pay off.
East Texas News photojournalist Arthur Clayborn sat down with Mitch to talk about his second-place recognition for the bass he built and what goes into crafting an instrument.
Mitch’s bass is in Chicago, Illinois where it is being played by members of the Chicago Symphony.
