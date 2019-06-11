Kids rejoice! Lemonade stands are now legal in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Gregg Abbott has been busy signing laws in recent days, but one the signed Monday will likely be the favorite among Texas children. The new law allows people to sell lemonade from a lemonade stand.
“Here’s a commonsense law, that allows kids to sell lemonade at lemonade stands,” Abbott said.
The Texas governor calls it common sense, and most would agree.
Handwritten signs that read lemonade for sale, 50 cents; were an American pastime that turned out to be a broken state law.
“You can do a lot of things, sell a lot of things. Had it been Hawaiian Punch, or grape or orange, we wouldn’t have had an issue,” said lemonade stand advocate Sandi Green.
Texas Bill 970 prohibits the sale of food which requires time or temperature control to prevent spoilage, and lemonade fell in that category.
“The language, how it was worded, said my lemonade a hazardous food,” Green said.
It is why Sandi and her two girls, Andria and Zoey, were shut down for selling it on their street in Overton in 2015.
It’s something Abbott says he intends on never letting happen again.
“So, kids, cheers," Abbott said.
The bill was introduced by Fort Worth Republican State Rep. Matt Krause. It proposed that the sale of lemonade and other non-alcoholic beverages on private property and in public parks would be allowed.
“It’s overwhelming because of the big change, but its also exciting because now people can sell lemonade without consequences,” Andria said.
The new lemonade law will not go into effect until September of this year.
