Jacksonville man who allegedly admitted to killing person indicted on capital murder charge

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Cherokee County Grand Jury indicted a man who reportedly admitted to killing someone at a Jacksonville apartment complex.
On March 25, London Castleberry was indicted on a capital murder charge. He was arrested in January 2019 after he allegedly walked into the Jacksonville Police Department and admitted to killing someone.
According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Castleberry admitted to killing Robert Barclay at the Travis Towers Apartment located in the 500 block of South Ragsdale.
Barclay was found at the location deceased and Castleberry was taken into custody without incident.
