Grand Jury indicts man accused of assaulting elderly Alto couple

ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of assaulting an elderly couple on their property in Alto has been indicted.
A Cherokee Grand Jury has indicted 32-year-old Joshua O’Bryan Gasaway, of Alto, on two charges of injury to elderly and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was indicted on May 29, 2019.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Gasaway allegedly attacked Jean and Judy Williams on Feb. 23, 2019, as they went to investigate what triggered the alarm on their property.
Gasaway reportedly fled after Judy grabbed the couple’s gun from inside the home and began shooting in his direction. Deputies searched the area the night of the attack but were unable to find him.
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation led to them to believe Gasaway was the suspect in the case. He was arrested and charged with injury to the elderly on March 4.
