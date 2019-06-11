Former Cherokee County deputy indicted on indecency with a child charge

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A former Cherokee County deputy who was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child by contact has been indicted.
Jonathan Bryan Shobert, 46, was indicted on the charge by a Cherokee County Grand Jury on May 29.
According to Sergeant Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Shobert was arrested on Feb. 12. His arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers at the request of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Shobert resigned as a deputy.
