Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies through the evening with temperatures dropping from the lower 80s this afternoon into the 70s this evening. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with a few places possibly hitting the upper 50s by morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Wednesday. A weak cold front moves through East Texas Wednesday afternoon with a slight chance for a few isolated showers along the front. Temperatures ahead of the front will reach the mid 80s and drop back to the lower 80s Thursday behind the cold front. A few more clouds and the return of south winds on Friday with temperatures in the upper 80s. Humidity will rise through the weekend with slight chances for rain increasing into early next week.