East Texas Ag News: Caring for fruit trees

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This morning, we're looking at what you should do to care for your fruit trees.
According to the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service, healthy plants survive disease attacks much better than plants that are stressed.
You should be planting fruit varieties that are adapted to your region. If it’s possible, you should also look at planting varieties that have resistance to diseases.
Fruit trees should also be planted in an area with a lot of sunlight. You’ll also want to make sure there is enough space between your trees.
Most plant diseases require that the leaf, fruit, or bark remain wet for a certain period before infection can occur. Allowing space will let air circulate between trees.
You’ll want to leave enough room so that when your fruit trees are full grown, you can use a riding mower between them.
For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.