CHRISTUS to offer free orthopedic seminar in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s said a body in motion stays in motion. An upcoming seminar is focused on keeping you up and moving.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System is providing a free community seminar called "Keeping You in Motion”. It’s set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Institute for Healthy Living, 3133 Good Shepherd Way in Longview.
Orthopedic experts of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and Longview Orthopedic Clinic Association will discuss how the latest advances in orthopedics are providing higher quality outcomes to help patients stay active.
Dr. Stephen G. Littlejohn will cover total hip/total knee replacements, Dr. Jordan G. Stanley will address shoulder pain, and Britton S. Plemmons, DPM, AACFAS, will discuss advances in podiatry.
The seminar is free to attend and no registration is required. Click here for more information.
