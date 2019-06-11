10 children hospitalized after school bus and semi-truck crash in West Texas

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Ten children were taken to the hospital after the school bus they were in was involved in a crash with a semi-truck. The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of TX 214 and CR 1028.
Ten elementary school students were on the bus at the time of the crash. All students were transported to the Muleshoe Area Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
The driver of the truck was also transported to the Muleshoe Area Medical Center for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.
Officials with University Medical Center in Lubbock says one of the students injured in the crash is being brought to Lubbock.
According to DPS, the Muleshoe ISD school bus was traveling north on TX 214, preparing to turn west onto CR 1028 when the driver of a semi-truck tried to pass the bus as the bus was turning.
