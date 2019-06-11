(KLTV/KTRE) - Chef Anthony Bourdain, like most other chefs, said that good food doesn't need to be complicated, it just needs to consist of a few good ingredients. This scrambled egg method he shared is a great example of that. It's perfect for breakfast or for a quick weeknight supper.
Chef Bourdain's perfect scrambled eggs
4 eggs 2 tablespoons sour cream 2 slices of thick cut smoked bacon, fried, drained, and crumbled green onions
Method:
Fry the bacon in a large nonstick skillet; when done, remove from pan, and drain off most of the bacon fat from pan. Add the whisked eggs into the hot pan, and begin to push around with a spatula gently. When eggs begin to dry, stir in the sour cream and bacon, and when the sour cream has melted into the eggs, serve. topped with some of the chopped green onions, and alongside toast. Enjoy!