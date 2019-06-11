Burglary suspect arrested following car chase, foot pursuit in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car chase and foot pursuit lead to the arrest of a burglary suspect in Anderson County.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a burglary in progress Monday afternoon in the 1100 block of ACR 386. It is reported a man wearing a red shirt and driving a grey Volkswagen was seen leaving the residence and traveling north towards Highway 84 East.
The description of the alleged burglar and the suspected vehicle were shared with the Palestine Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported a Cherokee County deputy later spotted the suspected vehicle and attempted to the stop the car. The vehicle didn’t stop and instead turned back towards Anderson County and fled. The deputy followed in pursuit and Anderson County deputies then joined once the car was back in the county.
The pursuit continued from ACR 396 into the city limits of Palestine before the suspect crashed their car in the 1200 block of East Park and continued to flee on foot.
Deputies searched the area for about 20 minutes before the suspect was found in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Anderson Street. The Palestine Police Department, DPS and the Precinct 4 Constable also aided in the search.
The items reportedly taken during the burglary were also found within the suspected vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Robert Eldridge Lee, 44, of Crockett, was arrested and booked into the Anderson County Jail. He is charged with burglary of a habitation and evading arrest.
At this time, a bond has not been set.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.