WEBXTRA: Recent rains causing problems for pipes in Palestine

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Palestine is a beautiful small town, that is now starting to smell like sewage.
Because of the recent rainfall, six of Palestine’s pipes have broken in just 10 days.
Brenna Burger spoke with the city’s public works director who says some of this sewer system is close to 150 years old and it just can’t take a hit like it used to.
Now the city is faced with deciding where the money will come from to give Palestine the upgrade the citizens say it so desperately needs.
