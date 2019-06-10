Two women sentenced on animal cruelty charges in Van Zandt County

CANTON, TX (KLTV) - Two women will spend time behind bars and pay a fine after being sentenced on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
According to a press release from the Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney Tonda Curry, Vicky Patrick and Darlene Broseh will both spend 71 days in the Van Zandt County Jail and pay a $4,000 fine for the charges.
The sentences were handed down on June 5 by Van Zandt County Court at Law Judge Joshua Wintters.
The release said the women were charged after the SPCA removed 71 animals from their home. At the time, they were engaged in the business of selling puppies and dogs at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days.
The release said the two had previously been charged with the Class A misdemeanor offense of cruelly confining the animals. Testimony during the trial showed that the animals were surrounded by filth and were in very small cages throughout the single-wide mobile home.
Assistant District Attorney Hillary Heisel represented the state during the proceedings. Afterward, Criminal District Attorney Tonda Curry commended Heisel, saying, “Hillary does a fantastic job advocating on behalf of the State in these cases where the animals cannot speak for themselves and tell anyone how they are suffering."
Curry added, “We are pleased with this verdict and the message it sends to others who may choose to engage in this unjustifiable conduct.”
