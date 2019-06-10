TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to multi-vehicle accident on I-20 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported multi-vehicle accident in Gregg County.
According to DPS, the crash involves four vehicles and is on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 594 mile marker.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are out assisting DPS at the scene.
Motorist are urged to use caution in the area or take an alternate route.
KLTV has a crew en route. We will update this story with any new information we receive.
