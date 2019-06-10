Texas raises tobacco buying age to 21; military members exempt

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas is increasing its minimum age to buy cigarettes, e-cigarettes or other tobacco products.
Starting Sept. 1, tobacco sales will be prohibited to anyone under 21 years old. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 21 into law.
Supporters say raising the age from 18 to 21 will reduce teen smoking. The law exempts members of the military who are under 21 years old. It says they can still buy tobacco products if they have a valid military ID.
Texas joins 14 others states that have raised the minimum tobacco purchasing age to 21. Those states are Arkansas, California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
