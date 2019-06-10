Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in bank robbery

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple agencies are investigating a bank robbery in the Tyler area.
Smith County deputies and Tyler police officers are at the First National Bank of Winnsboro located at Highway 155 and Highway 271 North.
According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, a bank robbery occurred at that location. The scene is still active and law enforcement is now searching for a possible suspect.
Details are limited at this time.
KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story as details become available.
