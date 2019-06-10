Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating RV, tractor battery thefts

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a theft investigation.
The office is searching for a suspect or suspects accused of stealing multiple RV and tractor batteries from businesses in the area.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who may have witnessed the thefts or who has seen someone with multiple RV or tractor batteries to contact them. They also ask businesses who have had someone come in and sell them multiple RV and tractor batteries to contact the sheriff’s office.
They ask for anyone with information to contact Detective Loftis with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office via phone at 903-590-2784 or via email at tloftis@smith-county.com.
