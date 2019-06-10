Several major construction projects in East Texas scheduled to be finished by the end of the summer

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Attention all East Texas drivers. It looks like there may be a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to recent construction projects on roads we travel every day.
The Texas Department of Transportation has released several updates on some pretty prevalent projects in east Texas; a lot of those scheduled to be finished by the time summer is over.
Any person who’s traveled down 69 will be glad to hear that the $2.4 million project to extend the turn lanes at various intersections in Tyler, will be done in the next month or so.
And hikers and bikers wondering about the new Legacy Trail development, wonder no longer as the 4.5-mile trail including, driveways, parking lots, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks, and drainage is scheduled to be complete this summer as well.
The Azalea Drive and Camellia Street bridge replacement is coming along as the existing bridges are scheduled to be removed very soon. The inside lanes of Sunnybrook are closed by TX-DOT and they report a finished project by this summer.
And one of the largest projects in our area, the State Highway 334 bridge project, located in Seven Points. There has been $41.2 million dollars put in to upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. That project is scheduled to be completed by September of 2020.
And in Wells, there is a $17.6 million project to widen U.S. 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with a new curb, gutter, and a two way left turn lane through the town. The project is scheduled to be finished by this fall.
TX-DOT will continue construction from U.S. 69 to Jim Hogg Road in Smith County, to improve ramps and frontage roads. That $14.8 million project should be finished up by summer of 2021.
