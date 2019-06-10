One killed in crash on FM 3053 in Gregg County

DPS said preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, Catarino Gallardo Mata, 76, of Overton was traveling west on CR-2729 and disregarded the stop sign at FM 3053 when he was stuck by a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 that was northbound on FM-3053. The driver of the Dodge was identified as Robert John Martin, 50, of Overton.