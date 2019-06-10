One killed in crash on FM 3053 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man was killed in a crash in Gregg County Saturday.
According to DPS, at 6:26 PM on June 8, troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM-3053, five mile west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County.
DPS said preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, Catarino Gallardo Mata, 76, of Overton was traveling west on CR-2729 and disregarded the stop sign at FM 3053 when he was stuck by a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 that was northbound on FM-3053. The driver of the Dodge was identified as Robert John Martin, 50, of Overton.
Mata was transported to UT Health – Tyler were he was pronounced by Judge Shamburger early the next morning.
Martin and three passengers in his vehicle, a 13 and a 14 year-old female and a 9 year-old male juvenile, were transported to Good Shepard Medical Center – Kilgore where they were treated and released. All occupants of the vehicles were shown to have been wearing seatbelts.
DPS said the crash remains under investigation.
