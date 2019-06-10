Man accused of sexually assaulting Van Zandt County child arrested in Arizona

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a child out of Van Zandt County.
The Van Zandt County Criminal District Attorney Tonda Curry and the U.S. Marshals East Texas Fugitive Task Force said in a press release that Joseph Nelson McCabe, 37, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona on two charges of sexual assault of a child.
The release said McCabe, an over the road truck driver, was arrested June 6.
McCabe had previously been indicted by a Van Zandt County grand jury for the two offenses which allege that in November, 2017, McCabe sexually assaulted a 15-year old.
The case was investigated by the Van Police Department with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“On behalf of the citizens of Van Zandt County, I am extremely thankful to the Marshals Task Force. This is exactly the type of case that cries out for the nationwide assistance the task force can offer,” Curry said. “The task force officers’ willingness to adopt this case means that this accused sex offender is not driving up and down our interstates preying on other children.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.