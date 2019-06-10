FM 515 bridge over Lake Fork closed for emergency repairs

LAKE FORK, Texas (KLTV) - A major bridge over Lake Fork will be closed for repairs Monday and Tuesday.
According to officials with TxDOT, the Farm-to-Market Road 515 bridge will be shut down for emergency repairs between Farm-to-Market Road 2225 and State Highway 154.
Officials say recent rains caused a washout that made a metal pipe under the roadway collapse.
A lane closure was implemented and a temporary patch was put in place to restore the roadway and allow for continued traffic flow until plans for an emergency contract for permanent repairs could be executed, according to officials.
Motorist will need to use Farm-to-Market Road 2966 as an alternate route across Lake Fork.
