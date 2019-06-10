Former Hallsville Bobcat Justin Slaten chats after being drafted to Texas Rangers

During the summer prior he was playing summer ball in the metroplex. That's when he was discovered by the Lobos. "Basically from playing with that team, the coach at New Mexico had called my summer ball coach and was like ‘Hey we need a pitcher.’ He was like think ‘I have a guy for you,’” said Slaten. “So, he sent somebody out to come watch me. They liked what they saw so they brought out on a visit and made me a scholarship offer. I decided to commit to New Mexico. " Once there Slaten said he began to mature, playing with other MLB caliber players.