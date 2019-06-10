Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies this afternoon becoming mostly clear heading into the evening. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight making for a beautiful start to Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny early tomorrow with a few more clouds midday into the afternoon. Winds will be light and temperatures will reach the lower 80s. Quiet weather continues much of the week with nice temperatures. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Morning low temperatures will stay in the 60s through Friday morning, but Friday afternoon, south winds will pick up and temperatures will reach near 90 degrees. Warm and breezy this weekend with slight chances for rain returning to the forecast by Sunday afternoon.