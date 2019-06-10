East Texas roadwork for the week of June 10

Nighttime operations are planned to allow the contractor to place the final surface on FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Hwy. at Grande Blvd. Work will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday thru Thursday, May 28-30. Night work will also be conducted on Rice Rd. at Broadway Ave. using multiple lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, June 2. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.