East Texas roadwork for the week of June 10

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of June 10, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipmentfailure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to continue hot mix overlay operations on FM 645 between Tennessee Colony and FM 3328. Additional work in Palestine includes mill and inlay operations with Special Jobs Crew at various locations on Loop 256, and performing blade overlay, edging and base work on FM 320 between FM 645 and Loop 256. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control at each location.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
County Road 355 @ Wells Creek Bridge Replacement
- Limits: ACR 355 @ Wells Creek - 3.6 miles & 3.7 miles south of US 79
- Contractor: Baker & Reid Co., LLC
- Cost: $607,852.40
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
CR 355 is closing at Wells Creek and will remain closed for the duration of the project with no thru traffic allowed. Motorists must use alternate routes. The contractor expects to start removing the existing bridge and prepping ROW. The project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches, Metal Beam Guard Fence, grading, and ACP base and surface.
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Road widening activities and work to extend cross structures is being conducted. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The project is widening the roadway to eleven-foot lanes each direction with three-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 79 at UPRR Overpass Project
- Limits: From 1.5 miles east of FM 2574 to 0.5 miles past UPRR Overpass
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Current work includes conducting closeout activities. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph with an advisory speed of 45 mph through this project. The contract includes cleaning and painting steel girders, bridge rail replacement, and placing a concrete overlay on the existing bridge deck.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
- Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $27.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues in the eastbound lanes. Current activities include backfilling at box culverts in the two southern most lanes from Elm St. to Cemetery Rd; mulching and seeding in graded areas throughout the project limits;clear/grub, excavation, and installation and repair of SW3P items. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Overlay Project
- Limits: From 0.154 miles south of SH 294 in Elkhart, south to the Anderson/Houston County line
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to begin milled rumble strips and permanent striping. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph from just north of SH 294 southward to just south of the county line. The project consists of guard fence upgrades, base repair, mill & inlay, surface treatment, surface hot mix, and permanent striping.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Current work includes excavation, embankment, installation of erosion control items on the southbound side of the roadway, cross structure extension, replacing driveway pipes, and grading and seeding back slopes on northbound side. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated sub-grade, asphaltic concrete pavement base (ACP), a one course surface treatment (OCST), permeable friction course (PFC) surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform base repair operations on US 79 just west of US 69, and on FM 856. Crews in Rusk will conduct blade overlay operations on FM 220. Expect lane closures with flaggersproviding traffic control at both locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
SH 110, etc.
- Limits: Various roadways in Cherokee, Rusk, & Smith counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, LP
- Cost: $491,833.83
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays as this work progresses. The project consists of placing profiled edgeline markings on SH 322 in Rusk County, and on FM 347 in Cherokee County. Profiled centerline and edgeline markings will be placed on SH 110 in Cherokee and Smith counties.
FM 343 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Drainage improvement operations are ongoing. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
- Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $17.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Road construction and sidewalk activities are being conducted on the east side of the roadway. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
Road widening activities continue using daily lane closures and a pilot car. Expect delays on the corridor. The work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to place the hot mix surface. The project will place roadway underdrain and repave the roadway lane through town.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct pavement repairs on FM 2204 from FM 2011 to FM 2276. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers conducting traffic control.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
I-20 WB Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 135
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project includes milling and inlaying hot mix asphalt and a PFC (Permeable Friction Course) overlay and striping. It also includes repairing concrete rail and metal beam guard fence. All lane closures will be at night.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2019
Current work includes installing sedimentation control, extending culverts, edge widening, and replacing driveway pipe on this job. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of widening FM 1844. Work will include widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: June 2019
The contractor is conducting shoulder widening activities. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on FM 85 between FM 2713 and the Trinity River Bridge. Crews will also perform edge work on various roads around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19, ETC.
- Limits: Various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, L.P.
- Cost: $ 421,343.10
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Motorists should expect daytime lane closures and delays as work on the project gets underway. The project consists of placing profiled centerline and edgeline markings on SH 19 in Henderson and Anderson counties, and profiled edgeline markings on FM 315 in Henderson County and FM 323 in Anderson County.
SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds
- Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance
- Contractor: Encino Landscaping
- Cost: $144,985.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work is being conducted on the decorative walls and fencing, and plant beds. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
Current work includes driving sheet pile and drill shaft operations. Lane closures are possible. Motorists should expect delays when closures are in place. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
Business SH 31 Project
- Limits: From BU 19 in Athens, northeastward to 0.10 miles east of Loop 7
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd.
- Cost: $1.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Operations to apply permanent striping will continue with daily lane closures in place. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. The project consists of upgrading bridge rail, Metal Beam Guard Fence, PFC Surface Hot Mix, and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
- Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $4.9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on erosion control items throughout the project limits. Lane closures are possible. The speed limithas been reduced to 60 mph for the duration of the project which consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both thenorthbound and southbound travel lanes.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to conduct seal coat operations as follows: Monday/Tuesday on FM 1251 from FM 3231 to the Panola County line; Wednesday on FM 1716 at the Luminant Bridge; and Thursday/Friday on US 259 at the Kilgore Bypass. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
US 79N Reconstruction
- Limits: US 259 to CR 344
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $5.84 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor will perform mill and overlay operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project consists of reconstructing the roadway from the US 259 intersection east to CR 344. Work will include milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, and new pavement markings.
US 79S Reconstruction
- Limits: from FM 225 to Loop 571
- Contractor: Foutsco Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $1.94 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor will implement hot mix asphalt mill and lay operations in the lanes. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. This project consists of reconstructing the roadway from FM 225 to Loop 571. Work will include milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, drainage improvements and new pavement markings.
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor continues to work on punch list items. Expect alternating lane closures and delays. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: June 2019
The contractor is constructing concrete traffic rail and widening shoulders. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treatment of existing base, new flex-base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work continues to extend culverts and place flex-base in the lanes. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct ditch maintenance on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.
Smith County construction projects updates:
FM 346/US 271 Safety Project (New Project)
- Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $0.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is scheduled to place barricades and begin drainage work. The project consists of widening the existing road and improving drainage.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $719,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues on the new culvert on CR 2171/Willingham Rd at Blackhawk Creek. The existing bridge has been removed and the road is closed to through-traffic. A detour is in place during construction. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $470,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled. The existing bridges are scheduled to be removed, and the inside lanes of Sunnybrook Drive are closed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution within the limits of these projects. The project replaces the existing bridges with new bridges.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022
The contractor continues right-of-way clearing and is placing drainage elements and detour pavement. Expect daily lane closures implemented as necessary. The construction work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Legacy Trails – Hike and Bike Trail Development
- Limits: West Trail: Three Lakes Pkwy to FM 2813; East Trail: Three Lake Pkwy to Cumberland Rd
- Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $4.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The trail is closed to the public. The project consists of constructing 4.4 miles of hike and bike trails in Southwest Tyler, including parking lots, driveways, landscaping, pedestrian ramps, crosswalks and drainage structures along the 10-foot wide hike and bike trails.
Spur 248 Widening Project
- Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
- Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
- Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
- Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
- Cost: $2.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Nighttime operations are planned to allow the contractor to place the final surface on FM 2493/Old Jacksonville Hwy. at Grande Blvd. Work will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday thru Thursday, May 28-30. Night work will also be conducted on Rice Rd. at Broadway Ave. using multiple lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday, June 2. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to begin roadway operations on the west side of the bridge, weather permitting. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.
CR 356 & CR 234 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 356 at Simpson Creek, east of Winona; CR 234 at Mud Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
- Cost: $800,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
The contractor may be performing cleanup activities. The roadways are open to traffic on this project to replace the existing bridges with wider structures.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
Retaining wall and culvert operations are ongoing on I-20 with frontage road construction also scheduled. The project is constructing frontage roads and improving ramps.
SH 31 Resurfacing Project
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is scheduled to place the PFC surface using daily lane closures. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in place. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The project consists of placing a ¾” Permeable Friction Course (PFC) and replacing the guard rail near FM 2908.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is scheduled to place the hot mix surface using daily lane closures with a pilot vehicle for traffic control. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to place detour pavement on US 69 and switch traffic at the signal at FM 346. A construction work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project. The project is building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346.
Landscaping in Lindale and Troup
- Limits: US 69 in Lindale and on FM 13 and FM 1089 in Troup
- Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC
- Cost: $131,480.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019
No work is scheduled on this project that consists of landscaping various locations in Lindale and Troup.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews are performing roadway widening and paving operations. Expect single lane traffic daily with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to continue base repair work on the south side I-20 Service Roads between Mile Markers 515 and 517. Crews will be performing spot seal and overlay operations on the north side service road. Starting June 3, crews will also conduct spot milling on US 80 between Grand Saline and Fruitvale. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
- Contractor: Big Creek Construction
- Cost: $9.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work to widen the roadway includes cement treating sub-grade and placing flex-base. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $6.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Crews are performing driveway and grading work. Minor delays can be expected but no lane closures are planned.The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain improvements.
FM 1256 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: June 2019
Stabilization and minor cleanup activities continue on this project. Periodic single lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Roadway rehabilitation and widening operations continue. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
- Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $3.9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Roadway rehabilitation and widening operations continue. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation,widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1861 Rehab Project
- Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.4 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
The contractor is working on closeout activities with some pavement repair to be conducted during the summer. Periodic lane closures are possible with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists ofpavement rehabilitation, widening the existing roadway, and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
- Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Work continues on the CR 1903 Bridge at Mill Creek Relief and on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek. Both roads are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county roadbridges in Van Zandt County.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform overlay operations on FM 2088 and ditch maintenance on FM 779. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
FM 1254 is closed at Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778. Detours are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. With the old bridge removed, the contractor will begin substructure work for the new bridge. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is performing milling and paving operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
- Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $1.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
Structure widening and installation of safety features continue on SH 182 and FM 1805. Expect minor delays dueto periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
----------------------------------------
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
- Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
- Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday and Thursday - inside lanes thru all three counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Tuesday and Friday - outside lanes thru all three counties
- Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
- Guardrail Repairs: In all three counties;
- Tree Removal: On I-20 westbound in Gregg County
- Delineation Upgrades: Ongoing in all three counties
- Longline Operations: In Smith County
- Edge Repair: Underway in Van Zandt County
- Mowing Operations: In Smith County