Business offers East Texans the chance to exchange worn, weathered flags

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’d like to replace your worn or weathered American flag in time for Flag Day this Thursday, a Tyler insurance company is giving you the chance.
Cozad Insurance Group welcomes anyone to drop-off tattered U.S. flags to its Lindale or Tyler locations in exchange for a new one.
Jeremy Cozad, the owner of Cozad Insurance, said he’s just doing a small part in spreading patriotism.
“It’s been a great thing, because people have flags that they’ve stored up over the years, not knowing where to get rid of them properly,” said Cozad. “This allows them to bring to our office so we can properly retire them."
Since 2016, the business says it has replaced more than 145 flags through its ‘Flag Exchange’ event.
“Every year we get more and more, and it’s kind of neat, some of the stories people tell about their flags,” Cozad explained. “Maybe it was flying over their ranch, or if it’s from somebody in their family had served, or maybe they served.”
All worn flags will be retired in a respectful ceremony by the Lindale Boy Scouts this fall.
Cozad said his company will be offering the exchange through Flag Day on June 14.
