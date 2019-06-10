Actors, crews prep for upcoming 34th season of Texas Shakespeare Festival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College hosted a media day Monday for the Texas Shakespeare Festival.
Actors and crew members were at the Ann Dean Turk Fine Arts Center. This is the Texas Shakespeare Festival’s 34th season. Opening night is Thursday, June 27.
This season’s productions are “As You Like It”, “Born Yesterday”, “Othello”, “Into The Woods” and the world premiere of “The Girl Who Cried Throgmonster”.
