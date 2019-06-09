Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Early this morning you could see a light stray shower. Once the morning clouds move out we will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 90s. In the evening a few clouds wills start to make their way back into the area. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow morning a cold front will come through which could kick off a few early morning showers but they will be scattered and light. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Tuesday is looking to be our coolest day of the week, only hitting about 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will keep a similar pattern of sunny skies and low 80s for the entirety of the coming work week. Next weekend clouds and showers will return as we warm back into the 90s.