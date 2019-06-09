Longview Police: One person shot during domestic dispute

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) -One person was shot during a domestic dispute in Longview.
According to the police department, it happened around 4:19 Saturday evening near the intersection of Pine Tree Road and Tenneryville Road.
Police say when they arrived on the scene they were told a man had been shot and the suspect was still near the scene. Police located the victim and he was transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect has been identified as 23 year-old Brendan Kyle Austin of Longview. Austin was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence. He has since been transported to the Gregg County Jail.
