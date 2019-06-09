Fundraiser For KATD

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Many of Tyler’s caring citizens who are a part of KADT, which stands for Kids Aspiring To Dream gathered at a gala.
The fundraiser had inspiring art up for auction, and also on the auction block an authentic Earl Campbell jersey from his Houston Oilers days. For him this event is all about the kids.
“That’s what’s most important, I feel obliged because not only being from Tyler but being able to use my name to attract other people, I think that’s great because today in our country we need to do more for our children and regardless of whether it’s black, Spanish, or whoever we still need to take care of our children so that’s what we’re doing it’s nice to be at UT as well raising money for the children,” Campbell said.
