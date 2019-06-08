Two state spots on the line at this weekend’s Palestine 7on7 SQT

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Spots will be on the line in Palestine on Saturday for the Texas 7on7 State Tournament at the end of June in College Station.
Pool Play in Palestine will start at 8 a.m. and the state qualifying games will take place at 2:30 p.m.
Here are the pools:
Pool A: Palestine, Diboll, Tyler Chapel Hill, Bullard
Pool B: Gilmer, Crockett, Tyler Grace Community, Waxahachie Life
Pool C: Midlothian Heritage, White Oak, Fairfield, Elkhart
Pool D: Melissa, Canton, Huntington, Trinity
Lufkin has previously qualified for the state DI Tournament. Spring Hill has qualified for the DII Tournament. Arp has qualified for the DIII Tournament.
State tournament information can be found here.
