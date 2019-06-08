Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off this morning with a few clouds but by the afternoon we will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight temperatures will sink to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be our warmest day for a while, with temperatures in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine. A cold front will come through on Monday which will bring cool north winds. This will drop our temperatures to the low to middle 80s for the next work week. Even though we will be a bit cooler outside we will still see an abundance of sunshine. Overnight lows for the next week will be in the middle 60s. We will start to warm back up towards Friday, with temperatures in the upper 80s.