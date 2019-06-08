Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: It was another warm and beautiful day in East Texas. Conditions will remain quiet this evening with clearing skies overnight. Tomorrow morning we’ll start off with sunny skies and temperatures near 70 degrees. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow as we head into the afternoon with highs topping off in the lower 90s. Late on Sunday, a cold front will start to move through East Texas. This front could bring a few showers and storms for our westernmost counties during the predawn hours of Monday. Behind the front, we’ll see breezy northerly winds and skies will remain partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal as well, in the middle 80s. A fair mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the middle 80s, then another cold front will arrive late Wednesday/early Thursday. This front will not be as potent and the first but will keep our temperatures in the 80s through Friday. Southerly winds return by next weekend with increasing clouds and afternoon highs nearing 90 degrees.