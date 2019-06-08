Pittsburg police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody

PITTSBURG, TX (KLTV) - Pittsburg police said a suspect was taken into custody after being barricaded in a home for several hours.
According to a Facebook post from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 1:20 am, officers responded to the 400 block of Mt Pleasant Street in reference to a barricaded subject.
The post said with the assistance of MPPD SWAT, CCSO and CCEMS, a suspect was taken into custody at approximately 6 am.
The suspect will be arraigned later today, according to the post.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has reached out to officials for more information and we will update this story with any new information.
