Rain chances leave the forecast for the next 7 days...and maybe beyond. After a weak front moved through our area today, another is forecast to move through on Sunday night and another on Wednesday evening. The fronts on Sunday and Wednesday will keep us dry and cooler than normal for several days. However, this weekend, before Sunday’s front, Heat Index Values should reach 100 degrees during the heat of the day. Cooler air for next week will allow morning lows to be in the 60s and highs in the middle 80s. A very pleasant week ahead. Enjoy your weekend.