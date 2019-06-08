Motorcyclist dies following Friday night wreck in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police Department has identified the driver of a motorcycle who died after a wreck on the loop Friday night.
According to Lt. Eddie Sheffield, the operator of the motorcycle was identified as Kenric Demond Hoil, 43, of Tyler. Tyler PD investigators were informed that Hoil died as a result of his injuries this morning at approximately 5:45 am.
The preliminary crash investigation showed that a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on Loop 323 when the operator, now identified as Hoil, lost control, possibly trying to avoid debris in the roadway. Hoil was transported to UT Health East Texas with serious injuries Friday night.
Traffic on the loop was reopened at around 2 a.m., Sheffield says.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.